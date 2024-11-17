Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Q3 2024 Webcast Results 20 November 2024 At 11:00 (CET)
Date
11/17/2024 7:45:40 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A presentation of Kaldvik AS interim report Q3 2024 will be held at 11:00 (CET)/ 10:00 Icelandic time on the 20th of November 2024.
The company's CEO Roy-Tore Rikardsen and CFO Róbert Róbertsson will be presenting the company's results. This session will be held in English via Teams. Questions may be asked after the session.
Join the session by using this link:
Kaldvik AS interim report Q3 2024 will be released on the 20th November 2024 at 7:00 (CET).
Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS:
+354 843 0086(mobile)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN17112024004107003653ID1108895161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.