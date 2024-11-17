Three Civilians Injured As Russia Shells Kherson Suburbs
11/17/2024 7:12:02 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three injured civilians, a woman and two men, were rushed to hospital from Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, following a Russian strike.
Roman Mrochko , head of the municipal military administration, reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"As a result of enemy shelling around 16:00, they suffered mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries. Currently, medics are providing assistance to the injured," the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were killed as a result of Russia's strike on Kherson on November 17.
