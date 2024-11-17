Following Massive Missile Attack, Ukraine Forced To Reintroduce Rolling Blackouts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In all regions of Ukraine on Monday, November 18, from 6:00 to 22:00, electricity consumption restrictions will be imposed throughout the country.

That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the national power grid operator, Ukrinform reports.

"On November 18, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions. From 6:00 to 22:00, two queues of shutdowns will be enforced simultaneously," the statement reads.

Ukrenergo says the reason for the temporary introduction of consumption restrictions is damage sustained by infrastructure during today's massive missile and drone attack.

World reacting to Russia's massive strike on Ukraine

Energy repair teams are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes in order to restart the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible

Power outage schedules will be posted by the power distribution system operator.

Citizens are urged not to switch on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously.

Russian attack leaves Ukraine's thermal power plants seriously damaged

As Ukrinform reported earlier, amid today's strike, preventive power outages were enforced in Kyiv and three regions of Ukraine.

As a result of the massive terrorist attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the equipment of thermal power plants was seriously damaged.