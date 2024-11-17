Biden Allows Ukraine To Strike Russia With ATACMS - NYT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time allowed the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia.

That is according to The New York Times , referring to U.S. officials, Ukrinform reports.

The officials said that these weapons will likely be first used against Russian and North Korean to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region in western Russia.

The U.S. officials added that the decision approved by Biden comes in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Biden administration to provide significant military support to Ukraine before end of his term - Sybiha

Although officials said they do not expect Biden's new decision to significantly change the course of the war, one of the goals of the White House's policy change, they said, is to send a message to the North Koreans that their forces are vulnerable and that they should not send more of their troops.

The officials added that while the Ukrainians would likely first use the missiles against Russian and North Korean troops threatening Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, Biden could allow them to use the weapons elsewhere.

The Ukrainian military would be able to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian and North Korean troop concentrations, key military equipment, logistics hubs, ammunition depots, and supply lines deep within Russia.

Reuters reported, referring to its sources, Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in“the coming days”.