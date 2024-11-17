Russian Missile Strike On Sumy: Eight Killed, Including Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people were killed and at least 20 were in a Russian missile strike on Sumy on Sunday evening.

That is according to the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.

“Update as of 22:40 - among the eight dead are two children (a nine-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl), 20 local residents sought medical assistance, including three children,” the statement says.

Russian hit residential building inwith ballistic missile

At least 10 high-rise buildings were damaged, as well as vehicles.

Prosecutors in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies are documenting the consequences of the shelling.