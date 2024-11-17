Hezbollah Media Chief Mohammad Afif Assassinated In Israeli Airstrike On Beirut
BEIRUT, Nov 18 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli airstrike, targeting the office of Syria's Ba'ath Party, in central Beirut, yesterday afternoon, killed Hezbollah media Chief, Mohammad Afif, local TV channel al-Jadeed reported.– NNN-NNA
