Zionist Israel Resumes Raids On Beirut Suburbs, Controls Part Of Lebanese Southern Town

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 18 (NNN-NNA) – Israeli Zionist warplanes launched five fresh raids on Beirut's southern suburbs, yesterday.

Among the raids, two targeted the vicinity of a church, opposite Saint George Hospital, in the Hadath area, two more targeted and destroyed a 12-story residential building, near a church, in the Chiyah area, and the fifth destroyed a building in the Burj al-Barajneh area.

The Israeli Zionist intensified its raids in the past few days, on various areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, that allegedly belong to Hezbollah, causing great destruction and heavy material losses.

Throughout Saturday, the Zionist warplanes launched four waves of raids, totaling 18, on areas of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Burj Al-Barajneh, Chiyah, Bir Al-Abd, Al-Jamous, and Al-Kafaat.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, the Zionist infantry forces, advanced about 3-5 km into southern Lebanon, at dawn yesterday, managing to take control of part of Lebanon's southern town of Khiam.

The Zionist forces, including dozens of soldiers, tanks, and a bulldozer, crossed the Blue Line at around 2.00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT), reaching the south-eastern edge of Khiam, a key Hezbollah stronghold on the eastern side of the border area in southern Lebanon, they said.

Hezbollah said yesterday, in separate statements that, it targeted with rocket barrages a gathering of Israeli vehicles and forces in the area of al-Umrah, the town of Sarda, the village of Kafr Kila, and the Israeli town of Metula, all surrounding Khiam.

It added that, it also ambushed and was clashing with a Zionist force, advancing on the eastern outskirts of south-western Lebanon's village of Chamaa, causing injuries among the Zionist force.

The Israeli Zionist army reached the eastern edge of Khiam on Oct 29, stayed there for three days, and was then forced to retreat behind the borderline, according to media reports.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has levelled up its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early Oct, the Israeli regime initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

According to Lebanese health ministry, the death toll from Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, since the beginning of the war, has reached 3,452, with injuries up to 14,664.– NNN-NNA

