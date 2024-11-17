UP Chief Minister Asks Officials To Ensure Adequate Supply Of Fertilizer To Farmers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed the state officials to ensure adequate of fertilizer to farmers.

The chief minister held a meeting to discuss the issue of availability of fetilizers. The meeting was attended by the state chief secretary, principal secretary of the department, principal Secretary of the cooperative department, and other senior officials, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister directed the officials to deliver fertilizers procured from private players to the farmers through cooperative societies and other government channels. He emphasized the importance of providing fertilizer at reasonable prices to prevent any disruption in the crop production process.

The chief minister further urged officials to establish effective coordination with the central government to ensure timely supply of fertilizer in the state.

He also asked officials to ensure that farmers are provided with essential amenities at fertilizer distribution sites. He emphasized the need for proper arrangements, including orderly queues, access to drinking water, shaded areas, and seating facilities, to make the distribution process smooth and farmer-friendly.

Besides, the chief minister has called for setting up of a dedicated monitoring mechanism to oversee the fertilizer distribution process.

According to the statement, he asked the concerned officials to form district-level teams to track the distribution, ensure transparency, and submit regular reports.

This is expected to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilizers, the statement said, adding that the chief minister also issued a stern warning of taking strict action against the offenders.