EC Asks Jharkhand BJP To Remove Social Media Post Violating Model Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Jharkhand BJP to remove a social post deemed to violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sought an explanation from the party over the alleged breach.

Complaint by JMM and Congress

The EC's action follows a complaint filed by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM ) and its ally Congress. The parties alleged that the BJP shared a communal and misleading on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. The video was flagged as malicious and misleading by the complainants.

In its order, the EC stated,“On perusal of the complaint, it appears that the above-referred social media post is prima facie violative of the MCC.” The commission instructed the state's Electoral Officer to take immediate action under existing laws and procedures and ensure the removal of the posts by notifying social media platforms through authorities designated under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

The first phase of voting concluded in Jharkhand on November 13, with the second phase scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on November 23.

The BJP is eyeing a comeback in Jharkhand, a state it lost to the JMM -Congress coalition five years ago, while the ruling coalition aims to retain power.