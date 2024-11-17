MFMR Launches Three Key Policy Documents To Strengthen Fisheries Management
Date
11/17/2024 6:00:39 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MFMR Launches Three Key Policy Documents to Strengthen Fisheries Management Honiara, 17 Nov 2024: The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR), on Friday, launched [...]
legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN17112024003118003196ID1108894950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.