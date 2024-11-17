St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Offenses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008232
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Acres, Highgate
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass and Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Aneda Ross
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: Stephanie Gibson, Devin Gibson
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 15 2024 at 1030 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding trespassing violation in the Town of Highgate. The offender was identified as Aneda Ross. Ross also had active conditions of release which she was violating at the time of the incident. Ross was arrested, processed, and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on November 18, 2024 at 1300 hours. Ross was also cited into court for a previous offense of Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications that occurred on October 24th, 2024.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
