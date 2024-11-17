St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Offenses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993





DATE/TIME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Acres, Highgate

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass and Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications





ACCUSED: Aneda Ross

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT





VICTIM: Stephanie Gibson, Devin Gibson

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On November 15 2024 at 1030 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding trespassing violation in the Town of Highgate. The offender was identified as Aneda Ross. Ross also had active conditions of release which she was violating at the time of the incident. Ross was arrested, processed, and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on November 18, 2024 at 1300 hours. Ross was also cited into court for a previous offense of Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications that occurred on October 24th, 2024.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.









Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.