Alister Shirazi Wins Saaspreneur Gold, Gains 100 Saas Clients In 90 Days With Webinars

San Diego, CA, Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, CA - Alister Shirazi went from zero to over 100 monthly recurring clients in less than 90 days at his marketing agency, earning him the prestigious SaaSpreneur Award from High Level. This award marks his standout success in the competitive SaaS and marketing industry. While most in the never achieve this milestone, Shirazi has met this mark at an impressive pace through the power of webinars and pure grit.

Alister Shirazi wins the prestigious SaaSpreneur Gold Award

The SaaSpreneur Gold Award is presented by High Level, a $3 billion company renowned for its support and development of SaaS ventures. This award distinguishes the top 500 SaaS entrepreneurs and marketing agencies from nearly 60,000 contenders annually, highlighting the rigorous competition and significant accomplishments required to emerge as a leader in this innovative industry.

Alister outlines his journey and exact methods for rapid growth in his YouTube video, "How I got 100 GoHighLevel SaaS clients and $30k MRR in 90 days," which immediately gained traction and captured the attention of aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. His strategy centered around "one-to-many" sales techniques, which involved engaging potential clients through frequent webinars and speaking on stage at sold-out live events.

Reflecting on his rapid ascent in the SaaS scene, Alister explains, "I gamified it a bit. I had 26 accounts with 60 days left to get over 100 and I wanted to know if I did everything in my power to make the deadline, would I make it? I had to find out. It was a real challenge but fun."

Alister Shirazi at the HighLevel SaaSpreneur Awards 2024

Alister's innovative approach serves as a case study for entrepreneurs looking to launch an online business. His next target-to 10X his business to 1,000 monthly subscriptions-will demand relentless grit, bold innovation, and a fearless commitment to pushing boundaries. Alister is determined to set a new standard for what's possible, transforming challenges into stepping stones and building a roadmap for others to follow.

Alister's true secret to success is a result of his ability to generate quick wins for the clients he serves in various industries including local service businesses, med spas, coaches, and a wide variety of other business niches. As the recipient of the SaaSpreneur Gold Award, Alister continues to influence the Marketing Agency and SaaS community, offering insights and strategies that help other entrepreneurs replicate his success.

