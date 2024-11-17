EQT Sets Hard Cap For EQT Private Capital Asia's BPEA IX At USD 14.5 Billion

THIS IS INFORMATION THAT EQT AB (PUBL) IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT BELOW AT 6:00 PM

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of USD 14.5 billion for EQT Private Capital Asia's BPEA Private Equity Fund IX ("BPEA IX"). A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of investor commitments accepted as part of the fund. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process. As previously communicated, the target fund size for BPEA IX is USD 12.5 billion.



