Don't Wait! Monday Is The Deadline To Apply For FEMA Individual Assistance Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BATON ROUGE, La. – Monday, Nov. 18, is the deadline for residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program after Hurricane Francine.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance:



Go to DisasterAssistance .

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices. Call toll-free 800-621-3362 . The FEMA Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply, visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook/femaregion6 .

