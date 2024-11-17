عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Sudan's Minister Of Energy And Oil

Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Sudan's Minister Of Energy And Oil


11/17/2024 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for energy Affairs Eng. HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met Sunday with HE Minister of Energy and Oil of the Republic of the Sudan Dr. Mohi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them along with bilateral energy cooperation.

MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108894693


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search