Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Sudan's Minister Of Energy And Oil
11/17/2024 2:00:19 PM
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for energy Affairs Eng. HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met Sunday with HE Minister of Energy and Oil of the Republic of the Sudan Dr. Mohi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them along with bilateral energy cooperation.
