(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors of Wolfspeed, (NYSE: WOLF) (“Wolfspeed”).

On November 6, 2024, during after-market hours, Reuters published an article entitled“Chipmaker Wolfspeed projects revenue below estimates on weak auto demand, shares sink.” Specifically, the article stated that Wolfspeed“forecast quarterly revenue below estimates on Wednesday and said it would book $174 million in restructuring charges for the planned closure of a facility, as the chipmaker deals with sluggish demand from automotive customers. [. . .] The company dropped plans last month to build a factory in Ensdorf, Germany, citing the slower adoption of EVs in Europe.”

On this news, Wolfspeed's stock price fell 39%, to close at $8.33 per share on November 7, 2024.

Text>

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">...

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.