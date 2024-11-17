KFSHRC Introduces Pioneering Virtual Pathology Services In Madinah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reduces diagnostic turnaround times from a week to just one day









RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has unveiled its state-of-the-art Virtual Pathology Service at the Madinah branch, revolutionizing the field of anatomical pathology through advanced digital technologies. This service dramatically enhances the speed, accuracy, and accessibility of diagnostics by eliminating the need for physical slide shipments and reducing diagnostic turnaround times from over a week to just one day.

The Virtual Pathology Service enables high-resolution digital analysis of tissue samples, advancing the diagnosis of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and microbiological causes in tissues. Utilizing cutting-edge imaging technologies, this service allows pathologists to evaluate and diagnose cases remotely with precision and efficiency. KFSHRC's Virtual Pathology platform supports seamless collaboration with leading institutions, including the Cleveland Clinic, OH, USA, ensuring the highest diagnostic standards for rare and complex cases. This collaboration leverages expertise from global leaders in pathology, enabling second opinions and consultations in real time without the delays associated with traditional slide shipments. This approach improves diagnostic accuracy and expedites treatment planning for patients with urgent and challenging conditions.

These advancements reinforce KFSHRC's dedication to patient-centered care. The reduced turnaround time and enhanced diagnostic precision minimize delays, alleviate patient anxiety, and ensure timely treatment initiation, directly improving patient outcomes and experiences.

KFSHRC's global reputation as a leader in healthcare excellence is underscored by its first-place ranking in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally among the World's Top 250 Academic Medical Centres. It is also recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Middle East and features among the World's Best 250 Hospitals and Smart Hospitals as per Newsweek's 2025 list. For more information, visit or contact our Media Team at ....

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at