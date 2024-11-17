Prime Minister Meets Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Of Jordan
Amman: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Amman on Sunday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and promoting them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, means to de-escalate in Lebanon, and topics of joint interest.
