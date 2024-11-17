Prime Minister Of Jordan Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Prime of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Jaafar Hassa met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Amman on Sunday.

Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them it across various fields. The two sides also addressed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and efforts to de-escalate tensions, in addition to a host of issues of common concern.