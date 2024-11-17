Prime Minister Of Jordan Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs
Date
11/17/2024 9:18:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Amman: Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Jaafar Hassa met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Amman on Sunday.
Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them it across various fields. The two sides also addressed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and efforts to de-escalate tensions, in addition to a host of issues of common concern.
MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108894608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.