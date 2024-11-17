Punjab Police Arrest Kingpin Of Highway Robbers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 17 (IANS) Director General of (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday that Punjab Police have arrested a kingpin of a highway robbers gang after a brief exchange of fire and recovered a pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Satpreet Singh, a resident of Mohali. Police teams have also impounded the Platina motorcycle he was riding.

DGP Yadav said the accused has a criminal history with criminal cases pertaining to snatching and robbery registered against him. The Satti's gang primarily targeted halted vehicles on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway and was involved in multiple robberies and snatching incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed the accused Satti along with his other three associates was involved in recent two late-night robberies and snatching that took place on the highway on November 3 and 10 in which cash, mobile and gold ornaments were robbed at gunpoint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Deepak Pareek said during the investigation credible information about this robbers gang headed by Satti was received that corresponded with the facts and the evidence gathered in the recent late-night incidents at Lalru town.

Acting swiftly, the team worked on human and technical inputs and traced Satti's movement near Lehli village, he said, adding when police teams were chasing accused Satti, who was riding the motorcycle, the latter opened fire on the police team.

The SSP said three fire shots hit the official police vehicle and in the retaliation fire by police teams, accused Satti sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. Further investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest other associates of Satti, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 109, 132 and 221 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the police station in Lalru.