Russia: Lifting European Sanctions Key To Settle Ukraine Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, affirmed Sunday that the main key for settling the Ukraine conflict is the immediate lifting of western sanctions off Moscow.

Medvedev wrote on Telegram a number of conditions before settling the Ukrainian crisis, stressing that any settlement must fully take into account Russian interests.

Medvedev's statements came after mounting international pressure to push the negotiations towards peace.

The West has imposed a set of sanctions on Russia since the beginning of the war in February 2022, which include multiple areas such as economy, energy and defense, in addition to the measures imposed on Russian individuals and institutions. (end

