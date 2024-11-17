Russian Strikes Leave Two Killed, Five Wounded In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday morning, Russian attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region several times. They used artillery and deployed kamikaze drones.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Two people were killed in Nikopol due to enemy shelling. They are a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. Our condolences to the families. Five local residents were injured. Three women are 67, 72 and 57 years old. Two men aged 40 and 32 also sustained injuries. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” he wrote.

A transport company, several private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces struck Dnipro on Sunday morning, leaving one man injured.