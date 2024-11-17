Strike On Mykolaiv: Injury Toll Grows To Seven, Two Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were killed in a nighttime attack in Mykolaiv. Seven people were injured, including two children.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Two women were killed in a nighttime attack. Seven people were injured, including two children,” the statement reads.

Russian strikes leave two killed, five wounded indistrict

As noted, two houses were completely destroyed, five were partially destroyed. Four private houses and one multi-store building, a shopping center, shops, non-residential buildings, and cars were damaged. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.