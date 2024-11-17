Strike On Mykolaiv: Injury Toll Grows To Seven, Two Dead
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were killed in a nighttime attack in Mykolaiv. Seven people were injured, including two children.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two women were killed in a nighttime attack. Seven people were injured, including two children,” the statement reads.
As noted, two houses were completely destroyed, five were partially destroyed. Four private houses and one multi-store building, a shopping center, shops, non-residential buildings, and cars were damaged. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.
