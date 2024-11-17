Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah after he headed Kuwait's delegation to the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th of Parties on climate change (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan. (end) gta

