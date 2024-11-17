Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah after he headed Kuwait's delegation to the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th conference of Parties on climate change (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan. (end) gta
