Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Acting PM
Date
11/17/2024 7:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (pickup previous)
tm
MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.