Gaza Civil Defence Says 20 Dead In Israeli Air Strikes

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence on Sunday said Israeli air strikes killed at least 20 people, including four women and three children, across the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The deadliest strike killed 10 people in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, said civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

At least one woman was killed and 10 were wounded in another strike on a house in a the same camp, he added.

Five other people were killed and 11 wounded by a "missile launched by an Israeli drone" Sunday morning in the southern city of Rafah, Bassal said.

Four others -- three women and a child -- were killed in an overnight strike on a house in the west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, he added.

The Gaza health ministry on Saturday said the overall death toll in more than 13 months of war had reached 43,799.

The majority of the dead are civilians, according to ministry figures, which the United Nations considers reliable.