Kuwait PM Congratulates Moroccan King On Nat'l Day
Date
11/17/2024 5:19:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to Moroccan King Mohammad VI on the advent of his country's Independence Day. (end)
