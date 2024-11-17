Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Moroccan King On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to King Mohammad VI on his country's 69th Independence Day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Mohammad VI good and the Moroccan people more progress and development. (end) gta

