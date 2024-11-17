Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Moroccan King On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to King Mohammad VI on his country's 69th Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Mohammad VI good health and the Moroccan people more progress and development. (end)
