Fourth Tunisian-Kuwaiti High Cmte Meeting Explores Coop. Venues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The fourth Tunisian-Kuwaiti high committee meeting, on November 18-22, will be exploring venues for cooperation and collaboration, which in turn furthers ties between the two Arab countries.

Tunisian and Kuwaiti relations date back to the early 1960s when both countries signed a deal to establish ties in 1963.

Kuwaiti investments in various fields in Tunisia began in 1976, a development displaying deep-rooted ties.

Kuwait Authority (KIA) gained the trust of the Tunisian through ventures in telecommunication, pharmaceuticals, the car industry, and the financial and tourist sectors.

During the 162nd meeting for the Arab League ministerial council, held in Cairo last September, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohammad Nafti met with Kuwait counterpart Abdullah Al-Yahya both stressed the importance of the upcoming meeting, which hopefully reflect both leaderships and peoples' desire for more cooperation.

During the third committee meeting, which was held in Kuwait back in 2015, eight agreements and MoUs were signed between Kuwait and Tunisia, leading to more enhanced ties.

In this regard, former Tunisian Foreign Minister Ahmad Wanis commended the exemplary relations, saying that at the moment, ties were witnessing several dynamic activities supervised by the leaderships of both countries.

The upcoming fourth high committee meeting would be another milestone, which would add to the astonishing ties between both countries.

On his part, former diplomat Abdullah Al-Obaidi pointed out that there were several agreements signed between two countries in various fields and hopefully the upcoming fourth committee meeting would looking into ways to enhance them as well as signing other agreements and MoUs.

He mentioned that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) had contributed to development in Tunisia.

He revealed that the amount of Kuwaiti public investments in Tunisia where at around USD 200 million in addition to private investments that covered several sectors.

Kuwait and Tunisia have signed thus far 50 agreements since diplomatic ties began some 53 years ago and the upcoming meeting will explore ways to take relations to the next level. (end)

smb













MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894268