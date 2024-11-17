Kuwait PM Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's 54th national day. (end)
