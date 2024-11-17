Kuwait PM Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable on Sunday to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's 54th national day. (end) aai

