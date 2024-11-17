(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The landscape of global is changing rapidly. Recent data from S&P Global Intelligence reveals a significant trend. Vietnam has emerged as a leading destination for companies relocating their production facilities. This shift aims to protect chains from potential disruptions.



The numbers tell a compelling story. Over 35% of Vietnamese firms reported increased demand from multinational manufacturers in the past year. This contrasts sharply with Mexico , where only 15% of companies experienced similar growth. The survey, conducted in May 2024, highlights Vietnam's growing appeal to international businesses.



Several factors contribute to Vietnam's success in this arena. The country's geographical location provides easy access to major Asian markets. Labor costs remain competitive, attracting companies looking to optimize their expenses. The Vietnamese government has also implemented policies that support foreign investment.







Vietnam's workforce plays a crucial role in this success story. The country ranks 9th among 60 nations in ManpowerGroup's Total Workforce Index. This indicates a reliable and skilled labor pool. Such a workforce is essential for companies considering relocation.

Vietnam Emerges as Frontrunner in Global Nearshoring Trend, Outpacing Mexico

Real-world examples underscore Vietnam's attractiveness. Samsung has invested heavily in Vietnamese factories for electronics production. Nike and Adidas have shifted substantial production from China to Vietnam. Intel has also established a significant presence with a chip plant in Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City).



Mexico, while benefiting from nearshoring, has seen slower progress. Companies in certain Mexican states report increased sales related to nearshoring. However, the overall impact has been less pronounced than in Vietnam. Mexican manufacturers remain optimistic about future growth opportunities.







The window for countries to capitalize on this trend is limited. Experts estimate a 10-12 year period for investment relocation. This timeframe adds urgency to the competition between emerging manufacturing hubs. Countries must act swiftly to attract and retain these investments.



The competition between Vietnam, Mexico, and other nations will likely intensify. Each country must adapt its strategies to remain attractive to international businesses. This may involve investments in infrastructure and creating favorable business environments.







