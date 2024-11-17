Health Minster Affirms Egypt's Support For Arab Efforts To Combat AMR

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, affirmed the Egyptian government's support for the efforts of Saudi Arabia and brotherly countries in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Abdel Ghaffar made this statement in a speech at the“Jeddah Commitments” session of the Fourth Global Ministerial on Antimicrobial Resistance, held in Saudi Arabia.

The Minister added that antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest complex health challenges of our time, threatening the health, stability, and progress of communities and putting them at risk. It also affects human, animal, plant, and environmental health, necessitating that everyone translate all discussions into tangible steps on the ground.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the importance of moving forward with a unified vision and joint efforts to protect global health, promote sustainable development, secure a healthier and safer future for all peoples, and create communities capable of withstanding the threats of antimicrobial resistance.

The minister affirmed Egypt's commitment to the principles outlined in the“Jeddah Commitments” document to combat antimicrobial resistance, treating it as a unified challenge. He pointed out the readiness to implement joint national action plans and strategies, adopt diverse perspectives, and collaborate with national institutions and regional and global partners to address antimicrobial resistance.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the significance of collaborating with the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Environment Program, and the World Organization for Animal Health to establish and activate joint national bodies aimed at combating antimicrobial resistance. Additionally, he stressed the importance of developing national action plans in collaboration with these organizations. This approach not only enhances cooperation to achieve the desired goals but also demonstrates a commitment to strengthening work at both local and global levels.

He highlighted the importance of establishing a“Unified Health Learning Center” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve as a platform for exchanging best practices, experiences, and information and providing necessary training for workers in health and veterinary systems. This contributes to alleviating the negative impacts of antimicrobial resistance, as well as the importance of enhancing the necessary infrastructure and strengthening monitoring and surveillance systems regarding antimicrobial resistance, enabling decision-makers to make informed decisions.

The Minister emphasized the importance of scientific research in supporting countries' efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance, which necessitates strengthening it regionally and internationally. The focus should be on sustainable innovations that would reduce reliance on antimicrobials by promoting developed and newly introduced drugs and vaccines.