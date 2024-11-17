BPCL Shines at 18th Global Communication Conclave, Wins Multiple Awards

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 15, 2024 – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 Company and proud 'Maharatna,' has achieved a remarkable feat at the 18th Global Communication Conclave, hosted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).



BPCL earned multiple accolades at the 14th PRCI Excellence Awards 2024 and the prestigious 15th Chanakya Awards 2024, showcasing its commitment to excellence in communication and brand storytelling. At the PRCI Excellence Awards 2024, BPCL secured top honours, including a Silver Trophy for its outstanding Corporate Brochure and impactful Community Impact Communication. The company also received Bronze awards for its exemplary PR Case Study and creative Television Commercials, alongside a Consolation Prize for its comprehensive and well-structured Annual Report.



The 15th Chanakya Awards 2024 recognized individual excellence within BPCL. Shri Abbas Akhtar, Executive Director (PR & Brand), received the prestigious Excellence in Corporate Reputation Award for his visionary leadership in elevating BPCL's brand image. Shri Saurabh Jain, Deputy General Manager, won the Outstanding Event Manager of the Year award for his exceptional contributions to executing impactful and memorable events. Additionally, Shri Khalid Ahmed received the Digital Media Innovation Award for his innovative work in enhancing BPCL's digital footprint and engagement.



"We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which validate our efforts in elevating BPCL's brand image through innovative communication strategies," said Shri Abbas Akhtar, Executive Director (PR & Brand). "This recognition fuels our passion to continue setting new benchmarks in corporate reputation and brand storytelling."



The Global Communication Conclave 2024, which was held in Mangalore, was graced by Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and Miss Global India 2024, Sweezal Furtado.



As BPCL continues to set benchmarks in the industry, these recognitions highlight the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and impactful communication. BPCL remains committed to pushing boundaries, driving positive change, and strengthening its position as a trailblazer in the global energy landscape.





MENAFN17112024005232011781ID1108894092