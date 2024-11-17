Fitch Ratings says Turkish banks experience positive effects from recent rating upgrade

(MENAFN) Turkish banks are experiencing positive effects from Türkiye’s recent upgrade in sovereign credit ratings, which has alleviated financial pressures and bolstered investor confidence, according to a Fitch Ratings report released on Thursday.



This improvement in creditworthiness has reduced refinancing risks for Turkish banks, as the country shifts toward more conventional economic policies. The report highlighted that this shift has facilitated better access to external markets and an increase in debt issuance.



Despite these gains, the report noted that Turkish banks continue to rely heavily on short-term foreign-currency funding, which makes them vulnerable to fluctuations in investor sentiment. Additionally, foreign currency deposits, including those protected against currency fluctuations, have declined. The report speculated that the unwinding of the FX-protected deposit mechanism would likely proceed gradually due to concerns about the stability of the Turkish lira.



Fitch also acknowledged that tighter monetary policies could put some pressure on the asset quality of Turkish banks, potentially leading to a rise in impaired loans. However, the agency expects that the increase in non-performing loans will remain manageable within the banking sector. Profitability in the sector is projected to soften in 2024, primarily due to higher funding costs, regulatory lending restrictions, and a reduced income contribution from inflation-linked securities.

