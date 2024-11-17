Premier Saudi Hospital Emerges as a Destination for Global Healthcare Tourists

(MENAFN- Epress release) With the growing global interest in medical tourism, the Kingdom’s healthcare sector strives to solidify its position as a distinguished hub for advanced medical treatments, transitioning from being a provider of outbound medical tourism to attracting 5% of the global patients who seek treatment abroad. Leading this initiative is the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), which stands at the forefront of this transformation by providing high-quality, specialised medical services both regionally and internationally. KFSHRC has become a premier destination for international patients seeking specialized care across various fields through its medical innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and expertise in rare medical specialities.

KFSHRC has emerged as a prominent global hub for specialised healthcare. In 2024, it treated international patients from 17 countries worldwide, with 77% of these patients coming from GCC countries. The hospital’s state-of-the-art medical technologies and advanced services make it the ideal choice for international patients seeking precise diagnoses and innovative treatments across the various specialities offered by its Centers of Excellence.

The patient's journey in KFSHRC begins with initial communication and assessment of the preliminary medical diagnosis. This is followed by the patient's arrival in Riyadh, where the centre manages all travel, reception, and accommodation arrangements. The journey continues through the treatment process. It concludes with a post-treatment evaluation and follow-up consultations, ensuring a comprehensive patient experience for international visitors seeking the latest treatment methods and exceptional medical expertise.

KFSHRC houses several Centers of Excellence, such as the Heart Center, globally renowned for pediatric cardiac and advanced robotic surgeries. Additionally, the Organ Transplant Center pioneered significant innovations in transplantation practices and is known for achieving some of the highest survival rates globally. Last year, 20% of KFSHRC’s international patients sought treatment at this centre.

Among the Centers of Excellence serving international patients is the Oncology Center, providing comprehensive care to 37% of KFSHRC’s global patients. These patients benefit from novel treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy, advanced radiation therapy, and the pioneering use of 3D printing technologies to enhance the patient experience and radiation therapy side effects. Likewise, the Neuroscience Center, the largest in the region, treats around 30% of the hospital’s international patients, offering specialized procedures like epilepsy surgeries, tumour removal, and brain stimulation therapies. The Genomic Medicine Center also provides advanced genetic testing and tailored consultations to international patients.





