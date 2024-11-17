Discover the community hubs bringing fitness to your doorstep this Dubai Fitness Challenge!

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 November 2024 – As Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) continues to ramp up, smashing your 30x30 goals has never been easier and more accessible. With an expansive network of community hubs across the city, you’re only moments away from a wide variety of activities tailored to every fitness level and interest – from adrenaline-pumping, high-energy boot camps to soothing yoga sessions, or even adventurous new sports like dragon boat racing.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, this year’s challenge emphasises community engagement and mutual support in the pursuit of health and wellness. Gather your friends, family, or coworkers and explore the nearest community hub, each offering free daily activities and workout sessions designed to make maintaining a healthier lifestyle effortless and enjoyable.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said, "Dubai Fitness Challenge extends beyond a simple fitness initiative; it is a catalyst for lasting change, encouraging everyone to make fitness a daily habit. By bringing fitness directly to local neighbourhoods, we aim to have a sustainable impact on the health and well-being of both residents and visitors, encouraging everyone to embrace wellness and community spirit."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment added: "Our mission is to create inviting environments that inspire individuals and families to prioritise their health and begin a transformative fitness journey. With 25 strategically located community hubs around Dubai, each tailored to integrate seamlessly into everyday life, we are making it easier for everyone to achieve their 30 x 30 goals and benefit from an active lifestyle."

Are you ready to embrace the challenge? No matter where you are in the city, there is a community hub waiting to inspire you on your journey. Here are the hubs that have been motivating fitness enthusiasts this DFC:

• Athletic Caravan Initiative Fitness Hub

• Aqua Fishing Academy Fitness Hub

• Bluewaters Fitness Hub

• City Walk Fitness Hub

• Danube Sport World Fitness Hub

• Dubai Design District Fitness Hub

• Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub

• Dubai Media City Fitness Hub

• Expo City Dubai Fitness Hub

• Gate Avenue Fitness Hub

• Global Village Fitness Hub

• Golf is Good Fitness Hub

• Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub

• JLT Fitness Hub

• P&O Marinas Fitness Hub

• Ripe Market Fitness Hub

• Sustainable City Fitness Hub

• The Beach, JBR Fitness Hub

• Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub

• Town Square Fitness Hubs

• Wasl Green Park Fitness Hub

• Wasl One Fitness Hub

• Wasl Port Views Fitness Hub

• Wasl Village Fitness Hub

• Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub



The availability of activities plus operational dates and hours vary across the different hubs. To learn more and find out what’s happening near you, visit Also, don’t forget to #ShareYour30 – every step, class, or workout can inspire others to join in the challenge.



The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun & Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, Dubizzle, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Event Security Committee.





