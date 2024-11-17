Fire Breaks Out As Russians Attack Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv region, a fire broke out in garages and a car following the fall of missile debris.

This was reported by Chief of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"In Chervonohrad (Sheptytskyi) district, as a result of missile debris falling, garages and a vehicle caught fire. Firefighters are currently working at the scene," the message states.

Earlier, the regional chief reported that air defense systems were active in the area.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is attacking power generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine.