Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Resigns From Aam Aadmi Party
Date
11/17/2024 2:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from the party.
MENAFN17112024007365015876ID1108893808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.