Grimmway Farms Recalls Organic Whole And Select Organic Baby Carrots That May Be In Consumers' Homes Due To Potential E. Coli Contamination

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.
Read Announcement
November 16, 2024
November 16, 2024
Food & Beverages
Recall Reason Description
Products may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19.
Grimmway Farms
Organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots
Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots that should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.
These products may have been contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19. E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 in humans can range from 24 hours to as much as ten days. The average incubation period is 3 to 4 days.
The following recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada:
Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024,
Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024. The recalled carrots should not be available for purchase in stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.
November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms Firm-Initiated Recall
Product photos will be posted in our recall notice on our website at grimmway
O rganic WHOLE Carrots
available for purchase at retail from August 14 through October 23, 2024
Bag Sizes
All of these organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024. No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.
365
1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Bunny Luv
1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb
Cal-Organic
1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb
Compliments
2lb
Full Circle
1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Good & Gather
2lb
GreenWise
1lb, 25lbs
Marketside
2lb
Nature's Promise
1lb, 5lb
O-Organics
1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb
President's Choice
2lb
Simple Truth
1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Trader Joe's
1lb
Wegmans
1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Wholesome Pantry
1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Organic BABY (cut and peeled) carrots with specific best-if-used-by dates
Bag Sizes
B est-if-Used-by-Dates are printed on the bag
From
Through
365
12oz, 1lb, 2lb
SEP 11 24
NOV 02 24
Bunny Luv
1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb
SEP 11 24
NOV 12 24
Cal-Organic
12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs
SEP 11 24
NOV 02 24
Compliments
1lb
SEP 14 24
OCT 24 24
Full Circle
1lb
SEP 14 24
OCT 24 24
Good & Gather
12oz, 1lb
SEP 14 24
NOV 02 24
GreenWise
1lb
SEP 11 24
OCT 26 24
Grimmway Farms
25 lb bag
SEP 11 24
OCT 03 24
Marketside
12oz, 1lb, 2lb
SEP 11 24
NOV 02 24
Nature's Promise
1lb
SEP 13 24
OCT 25 24
O-Organics
12oz, 1lb, 2lb
SEP 11 24
NOV 02 24
President's Choice
1lb, 2lb
11 SEP 24
02 NOV 24
Raley's
1lb
SEP 14 24
OCT 23 24
Simple Truth
1lb, 2lb
SEP 14 24
NOV 02 24
Sprouts
1lb, 2lb
SEP 13 24
NOV 04 24
Trader Joe's
1lb
SEP 13 24
NOV 04 24
Wegmans
12oz, 1lb, 2lb
SEP 14 24
NOV 02 24
Wholesome Pantry
1lb, 2lb
SEP 16 24
NOV 07 24
The company is voluntarily recalling these carrots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that these products may be associated with an outbreak. To date, 39 illnesses and one death have been associated with an E. coli O121:H19 outbreak.
The company has also notified its customers who received the recalled product directly from Grimmway Farms and requested that those customers notify distributors of the recall products. The implicated farms are out of production, and none of the recalled carrots have tested positive for E. coli O121:H19.
Consumers: The recalled carrots should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased carrots in the table above and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.
Consumers with questions or products in their possession may contact our customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8 am – 8 pm ET, and November 16-17, 8 am – 8 pm ET, or visit .
