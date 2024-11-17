Joe Biden's last South America trip highlights media tensions

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden tripped to Lima, Peru, on Thursday evening for his final formal visit in South America, which involves participation in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and G20 conferences.



Biden, accompanied by his daughter Ashley and granddaughter Natalie, has a packed agenda that involves major discussions with other world presidents, including Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.



Nonetheless, his conclusion to skip planned media engagements has resulted in frustration between reporters accompanying him, as stated by the New York Post. Based on the daily, journalists aboard Air Force One have communicated their disappointment, questioning White House Press Assistant Karine Jean-Pierre regarding the shortage of news summits in Biden’s schedule.



The newspaper cited one reporter as stating "Biden wants to engage with leaders. He is not choosing to engage with the press. There is no press conference on either leg of this trip," noting Biden’s public silence as President-elect Donald Trump’s change has dominated coverage.



Another journalist inquired if Biden’s avoidance proposed hesitancy to speak to the public in his last months in office.



"He is going to continue to engage with the press ... Stay tuned. He will continue to do that, and I just don’t have anything beyond that," Jean-Pierre answered.

