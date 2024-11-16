St. Johnsbury Barracks // Missing Person
Date
11/16/2024 10:15:36 PM
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008791
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2024 @ 10:55 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Goose Green Rd, Corinth
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING PERSON: Meagan Tellier
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/2024 the Vermont State Police received a report that a Meagan Tellier out of Corinth was reported missing by family. Meagan was last seen by family on 11/06/2024 and the last known communication with Meagan was on 11/11/2024 when Meagan was released from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Meagan is described to be 5'05” and 185 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Meagan is not believed to be in danger, but there are concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police barracks out of St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 with any information pertaining to Meagan's whereabouts.
Individuals are to encouraged to submit an anonymous tip online at
