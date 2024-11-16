CGTN: How Does Chancay Port Light Up Asia-Pacific Cooperation?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the arrival of the first ship at

Chancay to its official inauguration, the port has gained global attention in recent days, boosting confidence in the prospects of more open and inclusive Asia-Pacific economic development.

The port, a cooperative project between Peru and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), will reduce sea time from Peru to China to 23 days, cutting logistics costs by at least 20 percent. It is expected to generate $4.5 billion in annual revenue for Peru and create over 8,000 direct jobs. The port, capable of accommodating ultra-large container ships with a capacity of 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), has a designed annual throughput capacity of 1 million TEUs in the near term and 1.5 million TEUs in the long term, positioning it as a key hub for trade between Latin America and Asia.

Noting that the port connects Chancay and Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked that "what we are witnessing is not only the root and blossom of the BRI in Peru but also the birth of a new gateway that connects land and sea, Asia and Latin America" during his address via video link at the port's inauguration ceremony.

Peruvian officials: 'More job opportunities and economic growth' brought to Peru

Senior Peruvian officials and ordinary citizens have said they are looking forward to benefiting from the first smart and green port in South America.

Prime Minister of Peru Gustavo Adrianzen said that cooperation between China and Peru, including the Chancay Port project and other fields, will bring more job opportunities and economic growth to Peru, improving people's living standards.

Jose Tam, president of the Chinese-Peruvian Chamber of Commerce, talked about the significance of Peru's Chancay megaport with CGTN, saying the port will be an "engine" for the local economy.

Juan Carlos Capunay, former executive director of the APEC Secretariat and former Peruvian ambassador to China, also stated that the port will play an important role in deepening bilateral relations and fostering practical cooperation between China and Peru.

Entrepreneur Cielo Augusto from Chancay said he is looking forward to building the first levels of business while noting that industries such as hospitality will also be boosted, as there will be a significant influx of people from abroad.

"The port will save time, increase efficiency and bring new opportunities to Peru," Karla Santuyomarca, a Peruvian citizen, told CGTN.

Some 78.3 percent of respondents to a CGTN survey of Peruvians said they support their country's participation in the BRI, which includes Chancay Port. Additionally, 93.6 percent of respondents expressed support for deepening practical cooperation in various fields between China, Peru and other Latin American countries.

Open, interconnected Asia-Pacific cooperation

With its official opening on Thursday, Chancay Port is expected to integrate the entire Latin American region into the dynamic economic framework of the Asia-Pacific, greatly enhancing connectivity within and beyond the continent.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo said, "The Pacific Ocean does not separate us, but it connects us," adding that Chancay Port will halve the time and costs of connecting South America with Asia.

Carlos Aquino Aquino Rodriguez, professor of Asian economies at San Marcos National University, said the port is crucial to the economic development and connectivity of the Asia-Pacific and can also promote mutual benefits for raw material buyers, suppliers of manufactured goods and investors.

In a CGTN global poll on Asia-Pacific cooperation, 93.7 percent of respondents called on all parties in the region to forge consensus and build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovative growth, connectivity and win-win cooperation.

SOURCE CGTN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED