(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan – A delegation from the of Belize recently visited Taiwan to engage in a knowledge exchange mission hosted by the Central American for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The mission, which also included representatives from Guatemala, focused on green energy, climate resilience, e-mobility, and sustainable development.

During the visit, the Belizean delegation met with representatives from Taiwan's private sector and from both national and local government offices. The goal was to learn from Taiwan's experiences and to explore potential collaborations through CABEI. Representing the ministry of youth, sports, and transport were Anna Loague, director of policy, planning and research, and Leon Gentle, chief transport officer.

This mission underscores Belize's commitment to sustainable development and its proactive approach to climate change. By engaging with international partners and learning from their experiences, Belize aims to implement effective strategies in green energy, climate resilience, and e-mobility.

The collaboration with CABEI and Taiwan aims to foster knowledge exchange and support Belize's sustainable development goals. This initiative aligns with Belize's broader strategy to enhance its infrastructure and promote sustainable growth.

The government of Belize expresses its gratitude to CABEI and the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their continued support.

The post Belize – Taiwan engages in knowledge transfer appeared first on Caribbean News Global .