Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meets With President Of Peru Dina Boluarte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANADA, November 16 - Today, Prime Justin Trudeau met with the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru. He was joined by the Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Mary Ng.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on Peru's APEC host year, which comes as Canada and Peru celebrate 80 years of relations between the two countries and 15 years since the Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement went into force, more than doubling bilateral merchandise trade and creating opportunities for people and businesses in both countries.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed building on the close people-to-people ties between Canada and Peru, continuing to grow the trade and investment relationship, and working together to advance economic prosperity in the Americas, including through the Chavimochic irrigation project that is being facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation as well as a Canada-Peru Dialogue on Critical Minerals and Mining Sustainability.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted new investments Canada has made to support the Peruvian government's goals for economic diversification, labour formalization, and inclusive growth. This includes new funding to protect agricultural workers in Peru through the promotion of occupational safety and health and to improve access to justice for Peru's Indigenous communities by providing technical assistance to the country's judiciary.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Venezuela following the presidential election and emphasized the importance of transparency and an outcome that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.

Prime Minister Trudeau underlined the importance of upholding human rights, democracy, and the rules-based international order. He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to working with allies and international partners to promote security and stability for people around the world.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Boluarte looked forward to remaining in close contact.

