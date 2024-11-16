President Outlines One Of Resilience Plan's Points

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the development of Ukraine's Resilience Plan, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting dedicated to one of its points - the Heroes Policy.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in his address, the text of which was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensly noted that not only the of Veterans but also various officials attended the meeting.

“Many aspects. And it is very important that the state's decisions maintain at least the same level of concreteness. Concrete programs that work. Concrete support measures. Concrete things regarding the remembrance of the war and the heroic feat of the Ukrainian people. And concrete proposals for the post-war period for our warriors,” Zelensky said.

He underscored that this is just one of the many aspects in which Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan is intertwined with the Victory Plan that has been presented to the partners and that only the partners can implement.

“Every day, Ukrainians prove with their courage, with their resilience that they can stop Russia. Courage and resilience are also required from our partners,” Zelensky stressed.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a 10-point internal Resilience Plan would be presented next week.

