Scholz's Call With Putin Benefits Both - Media

The news that Olaf Scholz reached out to Vladimir Putin is designed to strengthen the chancellor in the election campaign. But it helps Putin implement his plans on Ukraine even more, the author notes.

The consequences of the call as such will probably be few: Scholz, according to reports from the German government, condemned Russia's war of aggression, called on Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine and finally start negotiations with the aim of "establishing a strong and just peace."

"Of course, the chancellor can say and demand anything, but his leverage tools are either weak or lacking at all," the author states.

Putin, as expected, repeated the whole set of demands to Scholz.

However, "it is beneficial to both to simply report the call".

Indeed, after negotiations with Putin, Scholz can now go to the election campaign as a "caring chancellor of peace" who is doing everything to start negotiations on ending the war in Europe.

But Vladimir Putin gets more benefit from the conversation. In Moscow, emphasis is placed on the fact that Scholz had long been asking for a phone call: "anyone who now just wants to talk to him (Putin) should get in line." In addition, the Russian leader can also portray the call with Scholz as proof of his readiness for negotiations.

Other European politicians will also be forced to call the Kremlin, the article claims.

It should be recalled that Scholz called Putin on Friday, for the first time in almost two years. Their talks sparked criticism from various politicians, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.