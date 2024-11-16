Four IS Militants Killed In Air Attack N. Iraq
Date
11/16/2024 7:09:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ARBIL, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Security media Cell (ISMC) said Saturday that four militants of the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) group were killed in an airstrike on their hotbed to the south of Kirkuk governorate, north Iraq.
The precise attack followed two days of constant surveillance by the Joint Operations Command - Kirkuk Sector and tracking down of the armed group, according to a statement from the ISMC. (end)
sbr
MENAFN16112024000071011013ID1108893401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.