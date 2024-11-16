Four IS Militants Killed In Air Attack N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ARBIL, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Security Cell (ISMC) said Saturday that four of the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) group were killed in an on their hotbed to the south of Kirkuk governorate, north Iraq.

The precise attack followed two days of constant surveillance by the Joint Operations Command - Kirkuk Sector and tracking down of the armed group, according to a statement from the ISMC. (end)

