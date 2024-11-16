Bengaluru Man Kills Son By Slamming Head Against Wall, His Chilling Last Words To The Boy Were: 'Doesn't Matter If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a horrific incident, a Bengaluru man Ravi Kumar killed his 14-year-old son Tejas on Friday after beating him up with a bat and slamming his head against a wall, reported NDTV.

According to the report, Ravi killed his son after an argument about his mobile addiction and lack of interest in studies. Ravi also tortured his son before killing him and even tried to cover up the murder.

| 50-year-old murder mystery gets solved: Man, now 84, gets arrested

The incident came to limelight following the received a report about the suspicious death of a schoolboy in the Kumaraswamy Layout area.

When the police reached the spot to investigate, the teenager's bier was ready and his family was busy preparing for his last rites. After this, the police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Autopsy reveals truth:

In the autopsy report, it was revealed the boy had serious internal injuries on his head and multiple wounds on his body. This indicated the he he had been brutally assaulted before he died.

The Police investigation said that Ravi – a carpenter by profession, was extremely angry with his son for his disinterest in studies.

| UP news: Woman's body stuffed in suitcase found on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A trivial argument over getting a mobile phone repaired aggravated Ravi's temper of Ravi and he got hold of a cricket bat and beat up his son with it. After this, Ravi smashed his son against a wall, saying, "It doesn't matter to me whether you live or die".

After this, Tejas fell to the ground and continued to writhe in pain. Between 8 am and 2 pm, his condition worsened and he was taken to the hospital after he stopped breathing. Tejas was declared dead on arrival by doctors, said the police.