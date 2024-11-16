They Propose That Minors With More Than Two Children Can Be Sterilized
11/16/2024 2:10:18 PM
A draft law seeking to establish a
regulatory framework
for sterilization in the public health system, allowing men and women to access the procedure equally, was submitted to the National Assembly. The law also seeks to allow minors with more than two children to be sterilized. The document points out that the current legislation,
Law 7 of 2013, discriminates against women by imposing stricter requirements compared to men.
According to the draft text:“Sterilization already exists as a right; it is not a question of allowing it, but only of regulating it to protect the health of both men and women, equally.”
The proposal also seeks to repeal
Law 7 of 2013, which it considers establishes unequal conditions:“Men have complete freedom to request sterilization without having children and without a medical recommendation, while women are required to be over 23 years old and have at least two children.”
The
bill
proposes that any
adult
may access this right, provided that they make an informed and voluntary request.
