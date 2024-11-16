India Unveils Plans For Green Energy Research Hub Amid Ambitious Renewable Goals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN)

The Indian has announced plans to establish a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on indigenous of components, marking a significant step toward reducing the nation's dependence on imports in the green energy sector.



The initiative, jointly launched by the of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Power, was revealed during a strategic planning in Odisha.

Union for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, speaking at the conclusion of a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' conference, highlighted that over 50 percent of components needed for electrolyser production are currently imported.



The proposed CoE aims to address this dependency through focused research and development efforts, while also supporting youth-driven startups through hackathons and other initiatives to promote self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

The announcement comes as India pursues its ambitious target of achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.



To coordinate these efforts, a dedicated task force will be formed, comprising representatives from the power ministry, MNRE, industry leaders, and key stakeholders.



The minister noted that reaching this goal requires adding 288 GW of renewable energy capacity in the next six years, necessitating an investment of approximately Rs 42 lakh crore, in addition to the Rs 22 lakh crore already invested over the past decade.

Addressing regional developments, Joshi outlined specific opportunities for Odisha, particularly in floating solar plants and green hydrogen production.



The state has been identified as a potential location for two green hydrogen hubs, proposed for Gopalpur and Paradip.



However, the minister also acknowledged challenges in the sector, including reluctance from some states to sign power purchase agreements despite completed transmission infrastructure.

